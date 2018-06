Video: Will your doctor be replaced by a robot?

Wed 06 Jun 2018 11:31 AM GST

Artificial intelligence is having a massive impact on healthcare - computers can now diagnose some diseases better than humans, and smartphone apps can help monitor high blood pressure and blood sugar for diabetics. Does this mean your family doctor will be replaced by Robbie the Robot? Tech expert Takara Small explains how AI will affect health care in the not-so-distant future.

(Source: CBC News YouTube channel)

Last Updated: Wed 06 Jun 2018 11:58 AM GST