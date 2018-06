Video: Who are the millennials?

Millennials are the largest and most powerful consumer generation since the baby boom. But who are they? Where do they live? What is their spending power? We dig into the numbers as part of the FT series Millennial Moment: the business of a generation.

(Source: Financial Times YouTube channel)

