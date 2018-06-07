Video: Why has the UAE introduced longer expat visas?

Thu 07 Jun 2018 09:58 AM GST

The UAE's surprise announcement that it will grant long-term visas to select investors and professionals is set to have far reaching effects, ranging from the encouragement of foreign investment and helping the UAE become a magnet for highly skilled professionals to providing a positive boost to the country's real estate sector.

Longevity of residence for expats is being labelled by experts as a game changer as the population’s transient nature gives way to semi-permanency.

In this issue of Inside AB, Jeremy Lawrence and Eddie Taylor examine who might benefit from the historic announcement.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)