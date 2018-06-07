Video: Why has the UAE introduced longer expat visas?

Thu 07 Jun 2018 09:58 AM GST
The UAE's surprise announcement that it will grant long-term visas to select investors and professionals is set to have far reaching effects, ranging from the encouragement of foreign investment and helping the UAE become a magnet for highly skilled professionals to providing a positive boost to the country's real estate sector.

Longevity of residence for expats is being labelled by experts as a game changer as the population’s transient nature gives way to semi-permanency.

In this issue of Inside AB, Jeremy Lawrence and Eddie Taylor examine who might benefit from the historic announcement.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)

Last Updated: Thu 07 Jun 2018 11:38 AM GST

Related Videos

Video: Who are the millennials?

Video: Who are the millennials?

Video: Will your doctor be replaced by a robot?

Video: Will your doctor be replaced by a robot?

Video: How Dubai is taking the real estate business online

Video: How Dubai is taking the real estate business online

Video: Facebook shared users' data with device makers

Video: Facebook shared users' data with device makers

Video: What to expect next for the UAE's free zones

Video: What to expect next for the UAE's free zones

Video: New blood diopsy test could herald new age in cancer treatment

Video: New blood diopsy test could herald new age in cancer treatment

Rewriting history: Sharjah exhibits a modern approach to calligraphy - video

Rewriting history: Sharjah exhibits a modern approach to calligraphy - video

Video: Ramadan and the e-commerce opportunity for GCC retailers

Video: Ramadan and the e-commerce opportunity for GCC retailers

Video: Rare silk quran completed in two years

Video: Rare silk quran completed in two years

Video: Prototype electric car could give the Tesla Roadster a run for its money

Video: Prototype electric car could give the Tesla Roadster a run for its money