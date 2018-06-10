Video: Will 2019 be the year we breeze through airports?

Sun 10 Jun 2018 12:33 PM GST

Face recognition and the internet of things (IOT) can cut down time spent at security terminals, while intelligent machines can guide travellers to shopping discounts or food outlets. Meanwhile, machine learning can predict traveller behaviours to send them shopping offers available in real-time. Essentially, technology creates opportunities to increase employment across airports, increase passenger footfall and contribute to the economy of cities.

Whether its baggage handling, use of chatbots or digital interaction with travellers through push notifications, any new airports being constructed will have to be future-ready to keep up with the pace of the digital transformation.

But how soon could we see these innovations start to really help the passenger experience? In this edition of Inside AB, Jeremy Lawrence and Shayan Shakeel discuss the views of Rajendra Pawar and Sudhir Singh from NIIT Technologies, who outlined their vision for a better airport experience for travelers.

For more on the story visit.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)