Video: Will 2019 be the year we breeze through airports?

Sun 10 Jun 2018 12:33 PM GST
Face recognition and the internet of things (IOT) can cut down time spent at security terminals, while intelligent machines can guide travellers to shopping discounts or food outlets. Meanwhile, machine learning can predict traveller behaviours to send them shopping offers available in real-time. Essentially, technology creates opportunities to increase employment across airports, increase passenger footfall and contribute to the economy of cities.

Whether its baggage handling, use of chatbots or digital interaction with travellers through push notifications, any new airports being constructed will have to be future-ready to keep up with the pace of the digital transformation.

But how soon could we see these innovations start to really help the passenger experience? In this edition of Inside AB, Jeremy Lawrence and Shayan Shakeel discuss the views of Rajendra Pawar and Sudhir Singh from NIIT Technologies, who outlined their vision for a better airport experience for travelers.

For more on the story visit.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)

Last Updated: Sun 10 Jun 2018 12:33 PM GST

Related Videos

Angel investors: Seed capital helps MENA female start-ups take flight

Angel investors: Seed capital helps MENA female start-ups take flight

Video: Why has the UAE introduced longer expat visas?

Video: Why has the UAE introduced longer expat visas?

Video: Who are the millennials?

Video: Who are the millennials?

Video: Will your doctor be replaced by a robot?

Video: Will your doctor be replaced by a robot?

Video: How Dubai is taking the real estate business online

Video: How Dubai is taking the real estate business online

Video: Facebook shared users' data with device makers

Video: Facebook shared users' data with device makers

Video: What to expect next for the UAE's free zones

Video: What to expect next for the UAE's free zones

Video: New blood diopsy test could herald new age in cancer treatment

Video: New blood diopsy test could herald new age in cancer treatment

Rewriting history: Sharjah exhibits a modern approach to calligraphy - video

Rewriting history: Sharjah exhibits a modern approach to calligraphy - video

Video: Ramadan and the e-commerce opportunity for GCC retailers

Video: Ramadan and the e-commerce opportunity for GCC retailers