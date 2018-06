Video: UAE set to increase its direct flight destinations

Mon 18 Jun 2018 10:29 AM GST

Your 2018 holiday options just got a little wider as the UAE's airlines - including Emirates, Etihad and flydubai - expand their services to new routes.

In this edition of Inside AB, Lubna Hamdan and Shayan Shakeel take a closer look at the destinations that are about to become a lot easier to reach. (Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)

Last Updated: Mon 18 Jun 2018 11:53 AM GST