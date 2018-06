Mon 18 Jun 2018 10:21 AM GST

Property is an important asset class for Gulf residents, so where they invest offers many telling signals about where they consider to be a good place to store wealth.

But while $600m was invested in London in 2016, with the UK capital long a focus for the Middle East market, that picture is changing as investors look for higher returns as well as long-term growth.

In this edition of Inside AB, Eddie Taylor is joined by Richard Bradstock, head of Middle East at IP Global, to discuss where GCC investors are seeking value.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)