Video: Egyptian school keeps ancient tradition alive

Thu 21 Jun 2018 11:35 AM GST

It's an old sound that's still popular today. The Oud is one of the most distinctive instruments of the Middle East, and is featured in much of the region's most well-known music. In Cairo, the Arab Oud House aims to keep that going, as it trains people to play the instrument.

(Source: TRT World YouTube channel)

Last Updated: Thu 21 Jun 2018 12:11 PM GST