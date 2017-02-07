Amruda Nair, CEO of Aiana Hotels, on 'Indian Hospitality'

Cover Story
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Amruda Nair is the Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aiana Hotels & Resorts. In part 1 of our interview, we ask what makes this budding hotel conglomerate unique in region seemingly awash with hotel chains.
(Source: YouTube channel CEO Middle East)
As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
different pricing and packages...and please please please different customer service. moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Rooster
KSA has a real potential for religious and cultural tourism which is mostly underutilised because of lack of infrastructure moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Abdullah
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Cover Story
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules