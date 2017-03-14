ASICS CEO Alistair Cameron on expanding the brand in the Middle East

  • Tuesday, 14 March 2017 3:34 PM
Business

We caught up with Alistair during an announcement that ASICS was looking to further expand in the region.

According to him, "We are excited about replicating the success we have had in Europe, where we have more than doubled our business in the last five years, increasing our footprint in the Middle East, and building on existing relationships with key retail partners."

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

Mona Ataya is the founder and CEO of Mumzworld. We asked her where she wants the company to go over the next five years, where good ideas come from within the company, and what he wanted to be when he grew up.

Arabian Business - 2017-03-12

How one Dubai bank, born in the eye of the storm, made it work
“We have been growing nicely over the years" and increasing profits, says CEO

