Dubai font developed by Sheikh Hamdan becomes world first

  • Monday, 1 May 2017 3:18 PM
Not content having the world's tallest building, Dubai now has its very own font.

It's now become the world's first city to get its very own official font.

The typeface - which was developed by Microsoft with help from Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan - is available in 23 languages.

Government bodies have been told to use it in all official correspondence.

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

