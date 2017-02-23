Dubai's self-flying drone taxi in action

  Thursday, 23 February 2017
A self-flying drone taxi will begin transporting passengers around Dubai this summer. The head of Dubai's Road and Transport Authority said that self-flying taxis would start taking people across the city this July, 2017.

The drone will be a customised Ehang 184. The Ehang is a drone that can fly without any human input, and carry a single passenger (weighing up to 100kg) and a bag. It can travel upwards of 100kph, with a maximum flight time of 23 minutes.

Arabian Business - 2017-02-19

How Travis Kalanick aims to drive Uber's growth in the Gulf region
In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, the CEO reveals how he gave 40,000 Saudis jobs, and what makes Dubai the perfect blueprint for the GCC

