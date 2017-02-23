Dubai's self-flying drone taxi in action

Cover Story
A self-flying drone taxi will begin transporting passengers around Dubai this summer. The head of Dubai's Road and Transport Authority said that self-flying taxis would start taking people across the city this July, 2017.
The drone will be a customised Ehang 184. The Ehang is a drone that can fly without any human input, and carry a single passenger (weighing up to 100kg) and a bag. It can travel upwards of 100kph, with a maximum flight time of 23 minutes.
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Was it planned? So lightly summoned. Generates a lot of free Dubai publicity moreThursday, 23 February 2017 12:41 PM - apple
Arriving in a red Bentley and going up the Burj Khalifa, you've absolutely nailed the 'cultural excursion' of Dubai. Way to go. moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:42 AM - Fentoni
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
