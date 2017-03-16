Ferrari 812 Superfast launch | Geneva Auto Show 2017

Cover Story
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The 812 Superfast is Ferrari's most powerful road car ever. Its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine cranks out a whopping 789-horsepower.
Witha 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and rear wheel drive, it goes from zero-to-100kph in just 2.9 seconds.
Want more from the Geneva Auto Show? Make sure to check out or Motors playlist.
(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
I would like to record my total agreement with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moreThursday, 16 March 2017 10:02 AM - Patrick
That's not enough. They should have gotten at least a year in prison! People like this don't deserve a second chance. moreThursday, 16 March 2017 11:40 AM - Sally Jenkins
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Well they are very American in one respect and that is the inane waffling about rainbows and superheroes. Please, you took an establish concept and executed... moreWednesday, 15 March 2017 11:25 AM - MT3
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Cover Story
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules