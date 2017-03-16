Ferrari 812 Superfast launch | Geneva Auto Show 2017

  • Thursday, 16 March 2017 3:56 PM
The 812 Superfast is Ferrari's most powerful road car ever. Its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine cranks out a whopping 789-horsepower.

Witha  7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and rear wheel drive, it goes from zero-to-100kph in just 2.9 seconds.

Want more from the Geneva Auto Show? Make sure to check out or Motors playlist.

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

