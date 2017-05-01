Future Travel: Dubai to London in 3.5 hours on Boom Supersonic jet

  • Monday, 1 May 2017 3:18 PM
Leisure

Future travel: Boom Supersonic has just got the funding it needs to start building and testing its subscale XB-1 Supersonic Demonstrator prototype.

Nicknamed the 'Baby Boom', it hopes to take off in 2020. It has room for 45 passengers.

Richard Branson, The Virgin Galactic tycoon, already has options to buy 10 of the new supersonic Boom jets.

When it's finished, it will reach 1,451mph - 100mph faster than Concorde - and travel from New York to London in 3.5 hours.

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

Leisure

This is Royal Caribbean's newest vessel, a cruise ship that cost US$1 billion.

