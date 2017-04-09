Inside America's most expensive home (US$250 million) in Bel Air, Los Angeles

  • Sunday, 9 April 2017 4:51 PM
This is America's most expensive home. It's located in Los Angeles, California, and is valued at over US$250-million. It is 38,000-square-feet inside but comes with another 17,000-square-feet of outdoor deck space.

The most expensive Bel Air mansion has a 40-seat movie theatre and a four-lane bowling alley. It also has an 85-foot swimming pool with a retractable television. To keep the house running requires a seven-person full-time staff.

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

