Inside America's most expensive home (US$250 million) in Bel Air, Los Angeles

This is America's most expensive home. It's located in Los Angeles, California, and is valued at over US$250-million. It is 38,000-square-feet inside but comes with another 17,000-square-feet of outdoor deck space.
The most expensive Bel Air mansion has a 40-seat movie theatre and a four-lane bowling alley. It also has an 85-foot swimming pool with a retractable television. To keep the house running requires a seven-person full-time staff.
(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)
I rarely tip in restaurants for three reasons. Firstly, I see a tip as a reward for extra service not just for bringing and clearing plates. Secondly,... moreSunday, 9 April 2017 1:05 PM - Dave Reeder
This is great news, now I only hope the ticket prices are reasonable and the show timings are not too odd. moreSunday, 9 April 2017 9:15 AM - Mitesh
Love You Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al maktoum, surely you are pride of the nation. moreSunday, 9 April 2017 1:05 PM - Qareena
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
It will not be a cake walk for E Commerce in the region, as GCC is not US. There is an opportunity for retailers and Mall owners to adopt Omni channel... moreWednesday, 5 April 2017 8:51 AM - AB India
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
He does participate in philanthropic activities. I looked it up. moreSunday, 26 March 2017 12:36 PM - Anthony Wilson
