Inside the Dubai Creek Harbour mega-project by Emaar

  • Thursday, 18 May 2017 6:00 PM
This is Dubai's newest mega-project: The Dubai Creek Harbour

When it's finished, the development will be twice the size of Downtown Dubai. Located near Ras Al Khor, it will have views of the Dubai Creek and skyline. At its centre is The Tower.

When complete it will be the tallest building in the world. It will also have space for 39,000 residences and 22 hotels. The plaza beneath the tower is large enough for concerts and events. It's expected to be finished by the year 2020.

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

Dubai Creek Harbour will feature commercial districts, leisure developments, residential neighbourhoods and parks.

