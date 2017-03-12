Joelle Mardinian on how to become an influencer and grow your social media

Social media superstar and CEO of the company that bears her own name, Joelle Mardinian, headlined the ITP Live: Influencer Marketing Summit on the 20th of February 2017.

In her keynote speech, she told an audience of journalists, editors and advertising and social media professionals why social media is integral to her brands, including ways to boost your own social media.

Social media superstar Joelle Mardinian headlined the first ever ITP Live: Influencer Marketing Summit.

