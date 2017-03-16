Lamborghini Hurrican Performante launch | Geneva Auto Show 2017

  Thursday, 16 March 2017
Leisure

This is the most powerful Hurican ever. It goes from zero-to-100kph in just 2.9 seconds, with a 610-horsepower V10 engine.

Lamborghini announced a price of US$275,000 for the Hurican Performante, when it arrives this summer.

Want more from the Geneva Auto Show? Make sure to check out or Motors playlist.

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

Supercars were all the rage at this year’s Salon International de l’Automobile in Geneva, now in its 87th year...

