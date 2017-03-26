Meet the 26-year-old self-made billionaire John Collison

  • Sunday, 26 March 2017 10:49 AM
Business

John Collison is 26 and worth US$1.1 billion. Three days ago, John Collison became the world's youngest self-made billionaire. He took the crown away from Even Spiegel, the founder of Snapchat

John founded Stripe, a payments processing company that powers in-app purchases. In November, his company was valued at US$9.2 billion.

John took up coding with his brother as a kid. He sold his first company at the age of 15 for US$5 million in 2008.

When not building billion-dollar companies, Collison likes flying airplanes above California.

"A lot of people learn to code messing around with things. For me, it started up as a hobby and a plaything, and I became more curious over time" – John Collison.

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

More Videos

Business

Airbus has just revealed its first car at the Geneva Auto Show 2017. The concept – which is called Pop.Up – aims to solve congestion, by utilizing 'urban airspace'. The futuristic flying car is fully autonomous and modular – it drives on roads and flies through the sky.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
sponsoredTracking