Meet the 26-year-old self-made billionaire John Collison

John Collison is 26 and worth US$1.1 billion. Three days ago, John Collison became the world's youngest self-made billionaire. He took the crown away from Even Spiegel, the founder of Snapchat

John founded Stripe, a payments processing company that powers in-app purchases. In November, his company was valued at US$9.2 billion.



John took up coding with his brother as a kid. He sold his first company at the age of 15 for US$5 million in 2008.



When not building billion-dollar companies, Collison likes flying airplanes above California.



"A lot of people learn to code messing around with things. For me, it started up as a hobby and a plaything, and I became more curious over time" – John Collison.



