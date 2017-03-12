New Ferrari 812 Superfast launch: top speed and price

  • Sunday, 12 March 2017 3:28 PM
Leisure

This is Ferrari's new supercar – the 812 Superfast. It's powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine (that’s 200 cc larger than the unit found in the LaFerrari).

It produces 789 horsepower. That makes it the most powerful non-hybrid model ever made by Ferrari. It goes from zero to 2.9-seconds in just 2.9 seconds. Its top speed is 340kph (or 211 miles per hour). The Superfast is the first Ferrari to use electric-assisted power steering instead of hydraulics.

It benefits from the Italian automaker’s Slide Slip Control (drift mode). It has new dashboard and new steering wheel. The seats have also been redesigned.

The 812 Superfast is expected to be Ferrari’s final model with a pure V12 engine.

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

