Robots for Autism: Robots help improve interaction and movement

  • Monday, 3 July 2017 12:29 PM
Technology

People with autism can find it difficult to learn, process instructions and express themselves.

Staff at a specialised home in Belgium have found another way to help.

(Source: TRT World  YouTube channel)

Culture & Society

Saudi radio host Big Hass is using social media to challenge how the Arab world views autism.

