Sheikh Hamdan Dubai Crown Prince visits Art Dubai

  • Tuesday, 14 March 2017 4:36 PM
Sheikh Hamdan visited Art Dubai ahead of its launch tomorrow. The Dubai Crown Prince attended a reception put on by Piaget.

Art Dubai is a platform that lets Middle Eastern artists exhibit their works on a global stage. It includes Art Dubai, Design Days Dubai, Downtown Design, and Art Week.

Over the past decade, almost 5,000 artists have participated in Art Dubai – and there have been over hundreds of thousands of visitors.

