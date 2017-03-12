Video: The battle to list Saudi Aramco

Stock exchanges around the world are limbering up to win the multibillion-dollar listing of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company.

Change is coming to Saudi Arabia. The world's biggest oil producer wants to be less dependent on one commodity, and boost its private sector.

