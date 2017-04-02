Video: 'Afghan Star' back on TV after Taliban attack

  • Sunday, 2 April 2017 12:49 PM
Media

After an attack by the Taliban, which killed six members of its production team last year, Afghanistan's most popular television show is back on the air amid tight security.

"Afghan Star" became a target after Islamic clerics criticised it for showing unveiled women singing and dancing in public.

The show's producers believe that, after twelve seasons, they have shattered some norms and given Afghans an escape from war and poverty.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

