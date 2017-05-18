Video: Arab Fashion Week 2017 - everything you need to know

  • Thursday, 18 May 2017 4:25 PM
Arab Fashion Week is back in a big way. The five day event in Dubai celebrates style in the Middle East.

It sits alongside Paris and Milan fashion week, with Arab designers showcasing exclusive collections. The 4th edition is dedicated to Ready-Couture and resort-wear for women and men.

The show opened on Tuesday with Jordinian-Canadian designer Rad Hourani. This year saw the introduction of 'see-now, buy-now' collections, letting fans buy outfits on the spot. Arab Fashion Week happens twice a year in May and December.

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

Near the island of Sir Bu Nair, dhows participate in a training session on the eve of al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race to Dubai.

