Video: Aussie ex-teacher Horn stuns Pacquiao to win WBO title

  • Monday, 3 July 2017 12:29 PM
Sport

Former school teacher Jeff Horn has stunned Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in a bloody battle in Brisbane to win the WBO world welterweight title.

Victory in front of a home crowd of 50,000 fans was sweet for Horn who extends his unbeaten record after a unanimous points decision.

(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)

A high school tennis team in Maine raised money privately to purchase sport hijabs for Muslim girls who play sports.

