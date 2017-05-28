Video: Deadly ambush on Coptic Christians in southern Egypt

Cover Story
Gunmen attacked buses and a truck taking a group of Coptic Christians to a monastery in southern Egypt on Friday, killing 26 people and wounding 25 others, witnesses and the Health Ministry said.
(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)
I think you need to check your numbers. Whilst school fees in Dubai are expensive, I don't think they have reached the numbers quoted in your report. moreSunday, 28 May 2017 12:58 PM - James
very true!... oil will be in $40-$50 range for the next decade...
The movie didn't actually showed here in our country, Philippines. But I got the chance to watched it. To be honest, I forgot how many times I have watched... moreSunday, 28 May 2017 9:05 AM - Emylou
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Not quite.
Emiratis 11% of population 11% of accidents. Pakistanis 12.5% of population; 15% of accidents. Indians 27% of the population - 39... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
