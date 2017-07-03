Video: Deadly fire hits Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon

  • Monday, 3 July 2017 12:29 PM
At least one person was killed on Sunday as fire ripped through a camp for Syrian refugees in eastern Lebanon.

A number of other people were injured, including two who are in a critical condition, according to the UN refugees' organisation.

