Video: Department of Homeland Security demands airlines tighten security

  • Thursday, 29 June 2017 5:52 PM
Transport

New measures to be implemented for airport screening for those traveling to the US.

(Source: ABC News YouTube channel)

More Videos

Transport

Airports are testing out new 3D scanners as a means to increase security and decrease human error.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2017-06-25

Cover Story

Revealed: The world's 100 most influential Arabs 2017
We reveal the best of the best in our widest ever search around the globe

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking