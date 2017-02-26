Video: Diversity takes spotlight at Oscars 2017

  • Sunday, 26 February 2017 12:53 PM
The 89th Academy Awards are set to kick off on Sunday. Musical La La Land is leading the pack with 14 Oscar nominations.

But for the first time in history, six African-American actors are nominated for major awards.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

Winning Hollywood's highest honour isn't just about making a good film - it's also about campaigning.

