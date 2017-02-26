Video: Diversity takes spotlight at Oscars 2017

Cover Story
The 89th Academy Awards are set to kick off on Sunday. Musical La La Land is leading the pack with 14 Oscar nominations.
But for the first time in history, six African-American actors are nominated for major awards.
(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)
Great Initiative, next step would be to punish the Tailgaters on the fats lane with similar punishment :) moreSunday, 26 February 2017 12:59 PM - JPS
Wonderfully accurate observation Fentoni. Thank you. moreSunday, 26 February 2017 8:57 AM - Gary
Of course SA forces did not inflict any sort of attack on civilians. It is so obvious that SA forces are in for the sake of peace and stability so there... moreSunday, 26 February 2017 9:00 AM - As1991
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Just ponder over it for a moment; ethical leadership enhances the company’s reputation in the financial market and society at large. A solid reputation... moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:44 AM - Kevin
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
