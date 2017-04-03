Video: Egypt's President Sisi to meet Donald Trump

  • Monday, 3 April 2017 12:26 PM
Politics & Economics

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The six-day state visit is Sisi's first to Washington DC since being elected president in 2014.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)



