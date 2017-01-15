Video: Egyptians seek ancient cures amid medicine crisis

As Egypt's currency drop has hit the cost of medicine, people are turning to herbal remedies to cure their ailments.

(Source: Reuters YouTube channel)

Pharmacies across Egypt are running short of key medicines as a plunge in the currency has made many products unprofitable to produce or import.

