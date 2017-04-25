Video: Elton John recovering from 'potentially deadly' bacterial infection

  • Tuesday, 25 April 2017 1:02 PM
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

Bob Mezan reports.

(Source: Reuters YouTube Channel)

Arabian Business - 2017-04-23

Vice Media co-founder and chief executive Shane Smith set a new standard for journalism when he turned an unknown local magazine into a multi-billion dollar millennial reporting empire.

