Video: Ex-president Hosni Mubarak freed after six years

  • Sunday, 26 March 2017 11:26 AM
Politics & Economics

Hosni Mubarak has been released from a military hospital after six years in detention.

Mubarak was acquitted earlier in March of involvement in the deaths of hundreds of protesters in rallies that ended his 30-year rule.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

A conservation project funded mainly by the European Union is hoping to revive a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Cairo as an artistic hub.

