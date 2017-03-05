Video: Gaza's only female comedian faces challenges

  Sunday, 5 March 2017
Culture & Society

Actress in Gaza is an internet sensation in the region.

But Reham al-Kahlout says it is not easy for other women to join her on stage because the society is increasingly conservative.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

Technology

Despite electricity blackouts and lack of a reliable internet connection in Gaza, a small and growing technology sector is allowing young Palestinians to overcome the difficulties of life under siege.

Arabian Business - 2017-03-05

