Video: Google's concept car ... operating system

  • Sunday, 28 May 2017 12:44 PM
Cars & Boats

At Google I/O, the company showed off it concept version of Android for cars -- no smartphone necessary.

(Source: CNNMoney YouTube channel)

More Videos

Cars & Boats

How the future of electric and self-driving cars may be closer than you think.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2017-05-28

Cover Story

Dubai 100: the most influential people in the emirate
These influencers are the people who we are celebrating in this inaugural Dubai 100 list.

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking