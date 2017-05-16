Video: Hanging ten with Dubai's tight-knit surfing community

Around the world, Dubai has a reputation for five-star luxury and impressive high-rise buildings. But surfing? Not so much … until now.

Scott Chambers, founder and CEO of Surf House Dubai, was among the first people to bring surfing culture to both the city and the Arabian Gulf.

Here, he has helped foster a tight-knit community of Emiratis, expats and visitors who all share a love for the ocean, the waves and the magical connection between surfer and the elements.

(Source: Great Big Story YouTube channel)

