Video: High fashion's hijab queen

  • Thursday, 29 June 2017 5:53 PM
Stockholm-based designer and fashion blogger Iman Aldebe designs modern hijabs, headscarves and veils with the goal of helping observant Muslim women feel stylish, unique and visible.

Despite some initial resistance, Aldebe recently received an order of veils that would match the Swedish police uniform, in addition to orders from pharmacies, hospitals, the military and other industries.

(Source: Great Big Story YouTube channel)

A high school tennis team in Maine raised money privately to purchase sport hijabs for Muslim girls who play sports.

