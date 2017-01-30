Video: How a Spanish man took on Google over privacy concerns and won

European Union citizens have a new fundamental right: the right to be forgotten. In this report, we look at what this means for us.

Mario Costeja Gonzalez helped bring about the new EU rules after a lengthy legal battle with search engine Google.

(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)

Europe's highest court has struck down a Trans-Atlantic data deal used by thousands of companies like Facebook to transfer personal data to the United States.

