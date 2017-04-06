Video: Hydrogen powered vehicles could be the future

  • Thursday, 6 April 2017 12:41 PM
Cars & Boats

Now electric car technology is still taking off, but already it might be overtaken by another alternative - hydrogen.

(Source: TRT World YouTube channel)

More Videos

Cars & Boats

Pedro Mota, president of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America, discusses the luxury carmaker's new "Black Badge" versions of its Ghost and Wraith cars, and the geopolitical risks that may face the company going forward.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2017-04-02

Cover Story

PepsiCo is testing new recipes
Indra Nooyi, one of the most powerful CEOs in the world, has plans that involve millions more Arab consumers

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking