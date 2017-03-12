Video: Iran's female motorbike champion

  • Sunday, 12 March 2017 12:21 PM
Sport

Behnaz Shafiei would have been breaking the law in her country a year ago, but now she's become a symbol of shifting social norms as Iran's female motorbike champion.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

More Videos

Sport

Nike is releasing a new active-wear product for Muslim women called “pro hijabs”. The clothing line has been in development for a year and will go on sale next year.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
sponsoredTracking