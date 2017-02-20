Video: Is Zealandia the eighth continent?

  • Monday, 20 February 2017 12:37 PM
Culture & Society

A group of geologists say they’ve enough evidence to confirm the existence of a new continent.

Writing in the journal of the Geological Society of America, the group named the eighth continent “Zealandia.”

Ninety four percent of it lies underwater and Zealandia only pokes above the surface in New Zealand and New Caledonia.

