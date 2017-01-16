Video: Jobs for Syrian refugees in Jordan

  • Monday, 16 January 2017 12:58 PM
Politics & Economics

Most refugees do not have the right to work. In Jordan they're running an experiment to find out what happens when they are given that right.

(Source: BBC News YouTube channel)

More Videos

Culture & Society

The World Food Program has introduced iris scan payment technology in a supermarket at Jordan's Zaatari refugee camp, allowing Syrian refugees to buy goods using their eyes instead of cash.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2017-01-15

Cover Story

Room for change
A few months after buying FRHI Hotels & Resorts from investors including Qatar Investment Authority and Kingdom Holding, AccorHotels CEO Sébastien Bazin denies the hotel management firm is growing too fast. In fact, he intends to pick up the pace – especially in the GCC.

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking