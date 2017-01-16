Video: Jobs for Syrian refugees in Jordan

Cover Story
- 1. Emirates NBD Q4 net profit dips 13%
- 2. Expo 2020 Dubai launches $100m initiative for 'creative projects'
- 3. US airlines have discussed Gulf carriers with Trump team, says Delta CEO
- 4. Developers to award $3.7bn in Dubai retail construction contracts this year
- 5. Starz Play Arabia inks movie, TV content deal with 20th Century Fox
