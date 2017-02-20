Video: Largest defence fair in Middle East kicks off in Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates' biennial International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with a special focus on disruptive technology.

Themed "Disruptive Innovation in Defence and Security Technology," the 13th edition of the five-day event has attracted 1,235 firms from 57 countries, according to the organiser Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).



The UAE's Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Al-Bowardi, said that the impact of disruptive technology should be understood and monitored by all military branches, with the technology potentially leading to a rise in cyber warfare.



Sunday's opening ceremony also featured a dramatic anti-terrorism drill, which created a scenario where terrorists hijacked a cargo ship. The military responded with joint attacks from land, air and sea to neutralize the threat.



One of the top tier defence fairs in the world, the IDEX was founded in 1993. The last IDEX in 2015 saw over 100,000 visitors flocking into the biggest military fair and exhibition in the Middle East, while deals worth over 18.3 billion dirhams (almost 5 billion U.S. dollars) were sealed.



