Video: Meet the Syrian author healing refugee kids

  • Monday, 3 July 2017 12:29 PM
Politics & Economics

Nadine Kaadan is a children's book author helping refugee kids process the reality of the civil war and showcasing the beauty of Syria before the conflict.

(Source: CNN YouTube channel)

More Videos

Politics & Economics

Six years of war in Syria have had a devastating effect on millions of its people. One of the most catastrophic impacts has been on the country’s electricity network.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
sponsoredTracking