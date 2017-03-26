Video: Middle East airlines mock electronics ban on social media

  • Sunday, 26 March 2017 11:26 AM
A ban on large electronic items such as laptops and tablets on some international flights arriving in the US and UK from the Middle East and North Africa has drawn anger from some passengers.

But in a bid to make light of the situation and get publicity, airlines affected are using humour and satire as a response on social media.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

