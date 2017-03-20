Video: Moment BBC crew caught up in Mount Etna volcano eruption

Cover Story 2
A BBC team and a number of tourists have suffered minor injuries when Mount Etna in Sicily erupted.
Lava flow mixed with steam had caused a huge explosion, which pelted the group with boiling rocks and steam BBC science reporter Rebecca Morelle.
About eight people had been injured, with some evacuated from the mountain by rescue teams.
(Source: BBC News YouTube channel)
@Ivan Radchenko. What is truly regretful is that many expats come to Dubai with unrealistic expectations and a certain sense of entitlement thinking they... moreMonday, 20 March 2017 8:14 AM - WHJ
Telephone Banking & Customer Service in the UAE - It's a nightmare . moreMonday, 20 March 2017 10:39 AM - Placid Rego
The KSA and the UAE were number 1 & 2 in the top 10 weapons purchasers between 2011 - 2015 with Iraq & Egypt taking 9th and 10th respectively. Simple economics... moreMonday, 20 March 2017 8:18 AM - Fentoni
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
"But we cannot police our fellow UAE residents."
The only meaningful sentence in the whole article. You could've just put it into a tweet, then... more
