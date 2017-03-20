Video: Moment BBC crew caught up in Mount Etna volcano eruption

  • Monday, 20 March 2017 12:24 PM
Culture & Society

A BBC team and a number of tourists have suffered minor injuries when Mount Etna in Sicily erupted.

Lava flow mixed with steam had caused a huge explosion, which pelted the group with boiling rocks and steam BBC science reporter Rebecca Morelle.

About eight people had been injured, with some evacuated from the mountain by rescue teams.

(Source: BBC News YouTube channel)

