Video: Music returns to Palmyra's ancient amphitheatre after liberation

Cover Story 2
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Music could be heard coming from the remains of Palmyra's ancient amphitheatre once again on Sunday, as musicians started to return to the ancient site, after the defeat of the Daesh.
(Source: PressTV News Videos YouTube channel)
I thought UAE, specially Dubai has some what better habits than neighboring countries in general.
One big issue I find is there is no training... more
Think you have to read the small to understand that it was nominated in the "infrastructure and transport category" - this is residential bliss as anyone... moreMonday, 6 March 2017 8:55 AM - Victory Red
I have also had bitter experiences with Jet Airways. Not a reliable airline in many aspects. moreMonday, 6 March 2017 12:43 PM - Chandra
Some comments one reads here are quite exaggerated and overstated. Take, for example, JRH's description of someone's reaction when he told them the price... moreThursday, 2 March 2017 8:42 AM - WHJ
Every year there's a fantastical new report on how salaries in the UAE are expected to go up by x percent.
Can we please stop this nonsense and... more
After waiting for more than ten years for my apt and paying rent mony for the same years, I hope Schon will COMPENSATE investors whom put their trust and... moreSunday, 5 March 2017 8:49 AM - Houssam
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
4x4 let me guess. Nissan patrol or Land cruiser black windows. The same who drive into the back of your car on SZR and try to overtake everyone on the... moreWednesday, 1 March 2017 9:09 AM - savio
Cover Story 2
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules