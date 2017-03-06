Video: Music returns to Palmyra's ancient amphitheatre after liberation

  • Monday, 6 March 2017 12:41 PM
Culture & Society

Music could be heard coming from the remains of Palmyra's ancient amphitheatre once again on Sunday, as musicians started to return to the ancient site, after the defeat of the Daesh.

(Source: PressTV News Videos YouTube channel)

More Videos

Politics & Economics

"Palmyra was under control of the co-called ISIL for almost a year. During that time, its architectural heritage was partially destroyed

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2017-03-05

Cover Story 2

Credit controller
The UAE has for a long time been accused of facilitating high levels of consumer debt. The Al Etihad Credit Bureau is working to expose over-leveraged borrowers, and CEO Marwan Lutfi reveals credit scores and the incorporation of telecoms and real estate agents will further strengthen the economy.

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking