Video: New research to aid walking on Mars

  • Tuesday, 25 April 2017 1:02 PM
Technology

Researchers in Australia are working with NASA so that space pioneers can take their first steps on Mars.

They are examining how space can numb the sense of movement, turning common tasks into a challenge.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel)

Technology

China's ambitious and fast-growing space program is targeting to have space probes on Mars by the end of the decade.

Shane's World
Vice Media co-founder and chief executive Shane Smith set a new standard for journalism when he turned an unknown local magazine into a multi-billion dollar millennial reporting empire.

