Video: New research to aid walking on Mars

Cover Story
|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Researchers in Australia are working with NASA so that space pioneers can take their first steps on Mars.
They are examining how space can numb the sense of movement, turning common tasks into a challenge.
(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel)
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
We have Saudis both male and female working the tills in supermarkets here in Riyadh - well we did at lunchtime when I popped out to get some tooth paste... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 8:47 AM - Juan
They should look at how Brazil accomplished this when the capital was moved from Rio to Brasilia. moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:11 PM - R. Contreras
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
We have Saudis both male and female working the tills in supermarkets here in Riyadh - well we did at lunchtime when I popped out to get some tooth paste... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 8:47 AM - Juan
They should look at how Brazil accomplished this when the capital was moved from Rio to Brasilia. moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:11 PM - R. Contreras
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Good points Big Bad Dom, the issue is poor education and lack of any kind of lane strategy. How many drivers here sit in the "middle" lane, regardless... moreMonday, 3 April 2017 8:34 AM - Ricardo
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
Cover Story
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules