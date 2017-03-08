Video: New York street artists display work at Trade Center Tower

Arts

Street artists from around the world have exhibited their work on the 69th floor of one of the four buildings that now make up the World Trade Center site in New York City. The 45 artists featured say they are paying tribute to the city.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

