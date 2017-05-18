Video: Qatar 2022 Khalifa stadium to officially open on Friday

  • Thursday, 18 May 2017 12:49 PM
Qatar will officially open the first completed stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Khalifa Stadium was first opened in 1976 but has undergone extensive renovations for the World Cup. It's one of the eight expected venues for the tournament.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

Xavi Hernandez opens up on his work with the Qatar national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup and his "dream" to coach Barça.

Arabian Business - 2017-05-14

This Dubai businessman is going back to the future
Shirish Saraf of Samena Capital wants the region to know that private equity is exciting and that what was old is now new again

